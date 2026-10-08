Choices That Will Define Asia's AI Future Are Coming Into Focus

MENAFN - Asia Times) We are fortunate to live at an incredible moment in history. As more and more AI applications have become available, people have turned to them to seek advice, build businesses, express ideas, learn, and improve their health and quality of life.

Nowhere is this more clear than in Asia. AI is already turbocharging small businesses here. We commissioned YouGov to survey nearly 4,000 small business owners across nine Asia-Pacific markets, and 84% told us their business already uses AI, with 58% using it at least a few times a week.

Of those using it, 76% report a positive impact on productivity and 71% on revenue or sales - against 6% reporting a negative one.

More striking is what they say it changes. The vast majority say AI lets them do things that once required significantly more money or resources, and 80% say it helps them compete with much larger companies.

It is not only the smallest firms. M1, a Singaporean telecoms operator, rebuilt its phone pre-ordering as a conversational journey on WhatsApp rather than a queue and a call center. Sales rose 55%, and the time customers spent ordering fell by more than 60%.

The same is true in science and medicine. JAMSTEC, one of the world's leading ocean research agencies, used Meta's open model Llama in its work monitoring how the climate is changing around Japan's coasts. In South Korea, researchers at Seoul National University use another of our open models to interpret medical scans.