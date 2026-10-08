Veteran Indian Actor And Filmmaker Nana Patekar Dies At 75 In Goa

Patekar was found unconscious at his residence in Dona Paula, near Panaji, and was taken to Manipal Hospital. Doctors attempted to revive him with continuous cardiopulmonary resuscitation for about 45 minutes, but he could not be revived. He was declared dead at 5:20 a.m., according to Dr. Shekhar Salkar of Manipal Hospital. A medico-legal case has been registered and a post-mortem examination is expected.

His son, Malhar Patekar, who was in Pune, travelled to Goa following his father's death, according to Indian media reports.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar began his film career with the 1978 film Gaman after working in theatre. He went on to become one of the most distinctive performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema, known for his intense screen presence, powerful dialogue delivery and portrayals of complex characters.

Patekar won three National Film Awards: Best Supporting Actor for Parinda in 1990 and Agni Sakshi in 1997, and Best Actor for Krantiveer in 1995. His other prominent films included Prahaar: The Final Attack, which he also directed, Tirangaa, Khamoshi: The Musical, Ab Tak Chhappan, Apaharan, Raajneeti, Welcome and Welcome Back.

His portrayal of the retired stage actor in the Marathi film Natsamrat earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Actor in Marathi cinema. He was also honoured with the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts.

Beyond acting, Patekar worked as a director, writer and playback singer and was involved in social causes, particularly efforts supporting farmers and families affected by agrarian distress. Recent Indian media reports have highlighted his work with the Naam Foundation and his assistance to farmer families.

Patekar remained active in Indian cinema in his later years. His recent credits included Housefull 5, while his death came only days after his last public appearance in Goa, where he attended and addressed a Samraat Club International installation ceremony.

Tributes poured in from political leaders and fellow actors following his death. Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant described Patekar as a close friend and praised his contribution to cinema and social work, while Union Minister Nitin Gadkari highlighted their close relationship and the actor's work supporting farmers. Actors including Prakash Raj and Riteish Deshmukh also paid tribute to the veteran performer.

Patekar's death marks the end of a career spanning nearly five decades across Hindi and Marathi cinema, during which he established a reputation for performances that combined intensity, realism and an unmistakable personal style.