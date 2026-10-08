Bengal Assembly Speaker Likely To Decide On Disqualification Of 10 Rebel Trinamool Mlas Today

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 8 (IANS) West Bengal Assembly Speaker Rathindra Bose has convened a crucial hearing on Thursday to decide on the issue of disqualification of ten rebel Trinamool Congress legislators, including the leader of the rebel faction and expelled party legislator, Ritabrata Banerjee, who is currently the official Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the House.

The hearing, according to the state Assembly insiders, had been convened at the Speaker's room within the premises at 3 p.m.

As per the latest information available, the 10 rebel Trinamool Congress legislators, including Ritabrata, and their counsel, are likely to be present at the Speaker-convened hearing.

On the other hand, veteran party legislator, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, on behalf of the“original but minority” faction led by former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her nephew Abhishek Banerjee, as well as their counsel, are likely to be present at the hearing.

To recall, after the split in Trinamool Congress, Sovandeb Chattopadhyay, on behalf of the Mamata Banerjee-led faction, approached the Supreme Court seeking the disqualification of 10 'rebel' MLAs, including Ritabrata Banerjee

Last month, the apex court disposed of that case, ruling that the ultimate authority to decide on the disqualification of the ten rebel legislators rested with Speaker Bose. The apex court also observed that it was "desirable that the West Bengal Assembly Speaker" take a final decision in the matter at the earliest.

As per the apex court's observation, Speaker Bose has convened a hearing on the matter on Thursday afternoon.

When the Supreme Court gave the ruling, Speaker Bose was travelling abroad on an official tour. Later, he came back to Kolkata but was hospitalised earlier this month because of the deterioration of his medical condition. Now, after resuming his work, the first thing he has done is convene the crucial hearing on the disqualification of 10 rebel Trinamool Congress legislators.

Recently, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has put a freeze on both the original name,“All India Trinamool Congress” and the electoral symbol of“Grassroots & Flower”.

The ECI allotted the new name of“Mamata All India Trinamool Congress” and the new symbol of“Football Player” to the Mamata Banerjee-led faction. On the other hand, the Ritabrata-led faction had been allotted the new name of“Democratic Trinamool Congress” and the new electoral symbol of“Envelope.”