Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro, Wife To Face New Charges In US: 'Detained Americans Were Tortured' - What We Know So Far
The possibility of new charges was first reported by CNN on Wednesday. Details of the new charges, including the identities of the alleged torture victims, were not immediately available.
The US reportedly accused Maduro's government of detaining Americans as leverage to extract concessions such as relief from financial sanctions.
Americans whom the US classified as wrongfully detained during Maduro's tenure included five oil executives arrested on graft charges. They were freed in 2022 in exchange for two of Flores' nephews who had been convicted in the US of drug trafficking.Also Read | US eases sanctions on Venezuela's Central bank to revive oil sector
Others detained included two former US Army Special Forces members who were arrested in Venezuela in 2020 in connection with a botched raid aimed at ousting Maduro. They were freed in 2023 as part of another prisoner swap, Reuters reported.
A spokesperson for the Manhattan US Attorney's office, which brought the charges, declined to comment. Lawyers for Maduro and Flores did not immediately respond to requests for comment.Maduro's capture
Maduro, 63, and Flores, 69, were captured by the US military from their home in Caracas on January 3 and brought to New York to face drug trafficking charges. They have been held in a federal jail in Brooklyn.
They have pleaded not guilty and are scheduled to go on trial starting June 1, 2027.Also Read | Post-Maduro 124% Rally Stuns Venezuela's Battered Stock Exchange
Flores is due to appear in Manhattan federal court on Thursday to urge US District Judge Alvin Hellerstein to release her from jail before trial for health reasons. Prosecutors oppose her release.
Since Maduro's capture, Venezuela has been led by his former vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, who has increased cooperation with the Trump administration.
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