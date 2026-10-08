Indian Air Force Stands As Symbol Of Courage, Valour, Discipline: Rajnath Singh

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday extended greetings to the air warriors on Indian Air Force Day, praising their courage and saying that they have not only strengthened the country's security but have also contributed to national unity.

The Indian Air Force (IAF), the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India.

Created under British rule as an auxiliary air force, the IAF's primary mission is to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

In a post on X, Singh said, "Greetings to all the courageous Air Warriors and their families on the Indian Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force stands as a symbol of courage, valour, discipline and professionalism. With unwavering commitment, our Air Warriors have always guarded the nation's skies and risen to the occasion whenever the country has faced a crisis."

"Their dedication and service have not only strengthened India's security but have also contributed immensely to national unity and the spirit of collective resolve. Salute to our Air Warriors for their courage, commitment and selfless service to the nation," he added.

Meanwhile, the main ceremony of the Indian Air Force Day celebration is at Hindon Air Force Station, while air shows are planned at other locations in the country.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended warm greetings to the air warriors, thanking them for serving the nation with dedication and praising their courage. He said that the country is proud of the Indian Air Force for protecting the skies.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "India is proud of our Air Warriors. On Air Force Day, we salute their courage and commitment to protect our skies!"

In a video posted on X, PM Modi said, "I congratulate all the air warriors and their families from the bottom of my heart who have served the country. Things in the sky are always unpredictable; it is no surprise that by showcasing its power in the sky, the IAF has drawn the attention of every citizen and given a sense of security."