PM Modi Expresses Grief Over Passing Of J'khand CM Hemant Soren's Mother Rupi Soren

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday mourned the passing of Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and recalled her work towards empowering the tribal communities.

Rupi Soren, around 80, passed away on Wednesday at Hill View Hospital on Bariatu Road in Ranchi, where she had been undergoing treatment for a prolonged illness. Her condition deteriorated on Wednesday, following which doctors placed her on life support. Doctors Deepak Gupta and Ujjwal Rai later confirmed her death.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing of Rupi Soren Ji. She always worked for empowering tribal communities. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and their entire family."

The death of Rupi Soren came around a year after the passing of Shibu Soren, who died in Delhi on August 4, 2025. His death marked a major personal loss for the Soren family, with Rupi Soren subsequently remaining an important emotional pillar for the family.

Rupi Soren married Shibu Soren on January 1, 1962. She stood by him throughout his long political and social struggle and shouldered the responsibilities of the family while he remained deeply involved in the Jharkhand movement.

Shibu Soren was among the prominent leaders of the Jharkhand movement and founding figures of the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). He also served as Jharkhand Chief Minister.

The JMM described Rupi Soren as a symbol of struggle, sacrifice and patience, saying she remained steadfast alongside Shibu Soren even after his death.

The party termed her demise an irreparable loss for Jharkhand and the country, saying her absence would be deeply painful for Hemant Soren, his family and the people of the state.