Why Is WOLF Stock Surging Over 18% Overnight?



The funding would help Wolfspeed expand U.S. SiC and GaN production.

The financing would support advanced chip production for defense, infrastructure and AI. Wolfspeed could receive a 30-year loan and issue warrants covering up to 7.5% of its shares.

Wolfspeed Inc. (WOLF) stock surged more than 18% overnight late Wednesday after the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) announced a conditional $1.5 billion loan commitment.

The proposed financing aims to expand domestic production of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies, strengthening Wolfspeed's role in critical defense, AI, and semiconductor supply chains.

Wolfspeed stock has been gaining for two straight months. However, the stock is down 11% so far this week.

Wolfspeed's Defense And Semiconductor Push

The conditional financing would support Wolfspeed's efforts to strengthen its domestic supply of silicon carbide SiC materials and wide-bandgap power devices. The company plans to use part of the potential funding to improve its GaN capabilities. Silicon carbide and gallium nitride are wide-bandgap semiconductor materials that can handle demanding power and radio-frequency applications. Their uses span military equipment, critical infrastructure and emerging AI technologies.

The company has manufacturing facilities in North Carolina, New York and Arkansas. Wolfspeed expects the financing to help expand U.S. production of both low- and high-voltage GaN power devices, advance GaN-on-SiC technology and build additional radiation-hardening capabilities.

“With this financing, the company would be well positioned to not only continue to serve the DoW but also expand its capabilities for the benefit of U.S. national security as a whole,” said Robert Feurle, CEO, Wolfspeed.

Wolfspeed Secures Long-Term Financing

The proposed arrangement would take the form of a senior secured term loan that could be drawn over time and would carry a 30-year duration. Wolfspeed would also issue warrants to the Department of War covering up to 7.5% of its fully diluted shares.

"Securing U.S. military and economic superiority requires bold domestic investments in critical dual-use capabilities. By strengthening our nation's wide bandgap industrial base, the contemplated transaction would achieve important national security objectives while advancing U.S. supremacy in the SI era," said Peter B. Zuckerman, Senior Managing Director, OSC.

What Are WOLF Retail Traders Saying

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around the stock remained in 'extremely bullish' territory.

A user said,“I think the most positive part of this deal is the radiation-hardened chip requirement, and it hasn't been mentioned yet here. This is a diversification away from EV chips, always good for business, and pretty much implies (guarantees?) that the government and DoD contractors will be making purchases; likely the entire purpose of the deal.”

Another user said,“Started a new position here. It's going to follow Intel's trajectory. $80 or more soon.”

WOLF stock has surged 80% year to date.

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