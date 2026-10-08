Clogged Sink At Home? This Simple Plastic Bottle Trick Can Clear It In Just Seconds

Got a clogged sink? A simple plastic bottle can be used as a quick DIY hack to help clear minor blockages. Try this easy household trick before reaching for a plunger or calling a plumber.

You do not need pipe-breaking chemicals or a plumber if water drains slowly in your kitchen sink. You can open the blockage in seconds using the water pressure from a regular plastic water bottle at home.

Food particles and grease trap water in the sink pipes. This trick uses the rule that water does not compress. You create a strong hydraulic force when you press a water-filled bottle into the sink hole. This pressure instantly pushes out the dirt and grease stuck in the pipe bends.

Choose a bottleTake a normal 500 ml to 1.5-liter plastic bottle that you can squeeze easily.

Fill waterFill the bottle completely with clean water.

Cover the drain holeRemove the cap, turn the bottle upside down quickly, and press it tightly over the sink drain hole. You must hold it tightly so water does not escape from the sides.

Squeeze hardSqueeze the bottle with all your strength now. The water will rush into the pipe at jet speed.

Remove the bottle and turn on the tap. The block is clear if the water flows fast as usual. You can repeat this process two more times if the water still drains slowly.

Store-bought acids and drain cleaning chemicals eat away the pipe joints and cause leakage over time. This water pressure method uses no chemicals. The physical force of water clears the dirt, so your pipes stay safe and you spend zero money.

This trick will not work if hard items like stones or plastic completely block the pipe. It is 100 percent effective for minor grease blocks where water drains slowly.