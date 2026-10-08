Nana Patekar Dies At 75: From 'Ek Machchhar' To 'Bhagwan Ka Diya', A Look At His Most Iconic Dialogues

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has died at the age of 75. Patekar had a serious heart attack at his home in Dona Paula, Goa, and died around 5:20 a.m. on Thursday. Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Oncology Department at Manipal Hospital, stated that he could not be recovered despite 45 minutes of nonstop CPR. According to Dr. Salkar, a post-mortem will be carried out and a medico-legal case (MLC) has been filed.

Memories of the actor's stirring on-screen roles and distinctive speech delivery flooded back as word of his passing spread. These are some of Nana Patekar's most memorable lines, ranging from the comedic timing of "Welcome" to the unadulterated passion of "Krantiveer" and "Yeshwant."

Yeshwant (1997): 'Ek machchhar, saala ek machchhar insaan ko aadmi se hijda bana deta hai'

From 'Yeshwant', this remains one of Patekar's most striking lines. The dialogue is part of a longer passage in which his character talks about how something as small as a mosquito or bedbug can affect a person's life.

"Ek machchhar, saala ek machchhar insaan ko aadmi se hijda bana deta hai. Ek khatmal puri raat ko apaahij kar deta hai. Subah ghar se niklo, bheed ka ek hissa bano. Shaam ko ghar jao, daru piyo aur bacchee paida karo, aur subah talak phir ek baar mar jao."

The ferocity with which Patekar uttered the sentence is one of the main reasons it is remembered. In collections of his most memorable performances, the phrase has remained widely circulated.

Krantiveer (1994): 'Aa gaye meri maut ka tamaasha dekhne?'

If there is one Nana Patekar dialogue that instantly brings 'Krantiveer' to mind, it is this one.“Aa gaye meri maut ka tamaasha dekhne?” The line comes from one of the film's most remembered sequences and became closely associated with Patekar's performance.

Tirangaa (1993): 'Pandrah sau ki naukri karne waala...'

Another hard-hitting line came from 'Tirangaa', where Patekar played a police officer. "Pandrah sau ki naukri karne waala, ek din tujhe dedh sau ka kafan pehnayega." The dialogue turned an ordinary reference to a modest salary into a threat delivered with the kind of bluntness that became a Patekar trademark.

Krantiveer (1994): 'Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon..."'

Patekar's performance in Krantiveer is renowned for its unadulterated passion, especially in the scene where his character examines the divides made in the name of religion and confronts community animosity.

“Yeh Musalman ka khoon, yeh Hindu ka khoon...”

Patekar uses his muscular delivery to emphasise that blood cannot be split along religious lines in what is still one of the movie's most poignant scenes.

Welcome (2007): 'Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai'

And then there was the Nana Patekar who could make audiences laugh just as easily.

"Bhagwan ka diya hua sab kuch hai. Daulat hai. Shohrat hai. Izzat hai. Bas ek nek aur shareef ladka chahiye tha." One of the actor's most iconic comedic moments is this phrase from "Welcome." He was able to transform that same powerful delivery into comedy in his depiction of Uday Shetty, resulting in a character and a set of lines that are still well-known years later.