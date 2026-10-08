Gold, Silver Prices Today, October 8: 24K, 22K Gold And Silver Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru & More
|City
|22K Gold (10g)
|24K Gold (10g)
|Silver (1kg)
|Delhi
|Rs 1,35,330
|Rs 1,47,740
|Rs 2,20,000
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,35,330
|Rs 1,47,740
|Rs 2,20,000
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,35,330
|Rs 1,47,740
|Rs 2,20,000
|Chennai
|Rs 1,35,910
|Rs 1,48,080
|Rs 2,20,000
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,35,330
|Rs 1,47,740
|Rs 2,20,000
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,35,360
|Rs 1,47,760
|Rs 2,20,000
Market watchers are closely tracking whether gold can regain the Rs 1.50 lakh level. Vikram Subburaj, CEO of Giottus, said, "For Indian investors, the rupee remains important. Currency movements can amplify or cushion changes in international bullion prices." He described the market as corrective rather than decisively bearish.
According to Subburaj, gold needs to reclaim Rs 1.50 lakh, while silver needs to hold the Rs 2.22 lakh-Rs 2.23 lakh zone. These levels could help determine whether the recent weakness continues or buyers return to the market.
The rupee also remained an important factor after declining 43 paise to close at 96.78 against the US dollar on Wednesday. At the same time, Brent crude futures climbed 1.34% to $101.93 a barrel, keeping broader global-market movements relevant for precious metals.
Gold and silver prices can change during the day, and jewellery prices may differ from quoted bullion rates because of making charges, GST and other applicable costs. Buyers should therefore confirm the final rate with their jeweller before making a purchase.
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