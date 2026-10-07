TN Allocates Over Rs 212 Crore For Police Weapons, Drones, Patrol Vehicles

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Oct 8 (IANS) Tamil Nadu's Home Department has issued a government order allocating Rs 212.58 crore to equip the police with modern weapons, drones, surveillance systems and vehicles, as part of efforts to strengthen operational capabilities and emergency response.

The package covers purchases for specialised police units, district surveillance networks, bomb disposal teams and investigative agencies. It also provides for improvements in communications, digital forensics and monitoring facilities at police stations across the state.

A major component is the purchase of 500 new jeeps at a cost of Rs 55 crore. The vehicles will strengthen emergency policing services and be linked to the emergency response system, supporting patrol operations and responses to calls for assistance.

The Tamil Nadu Special Police will receive 12 sniper rifles with day and night sighting capabilities, 10 grenade launchers, 30 Bulgarian 7.62 mm assault rifles, 50 other rifles and 10 light machine guns.

The procurement list also includes three corner shot systems, 50 Glock-17 pistols and 50 paintball guns for training.

Drone purchases will expand aerial surveillance capabilities. Four drones fitted with thermal imaging cameras and loudspeakers will be procured for Rs 1.18 crore, while another four advanced drones costing Rs 2.07 crore will be acquired for the Rapid Action Force.

Thanjavur district police have been allocated Rs 15.67 crore under the Smart Surveillance Project. The funds will be used to purchase modern surveillance cameras and drone cameras for areas including Kumbakonam, Pattukkottai and Thiruvaiyaru.

Bomb disposal units will receive seven advanced bomb suits with international certification, costing Rs 3.50 crore.

Additional purchases include explosive detection equipment, 200 advanced walkie-talkies supporting 4G and 5G connectivity, 50 vehicle dashboard cameras and artificial intelligence-based surveillance systems.

To strengthen the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department's digital forensic capabilities, the government plans to procure 22 mobile investigation vehicles and modern forensic equipment at a cost of Rs 22.87 crore. The modernisation programme also includes centralised monitoring facilities at 46 cybercrime police stations and 877 police stations across Tamil Nadu, with an allocation of Rs 11.59 crore.

Together, the planned purchases cover a broad range of police functions, from routine patrolling and emergency assistance to specialised armed operations, bomb disposal and digital investigations.

The allocation forms part of the state's continuing programme to modernise its police force through upgraded equipment and advanced technology.