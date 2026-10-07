Akshay Kumar Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise, Says 'It's Hard To Believe You're Gone'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) The sudden demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar at the age of 75 has left the Indian film industry mourning and in a state of shock.

Among those remembering the late actor is Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, who shared an emotional note recalling his association with Patekar across two memorable films, Welcome and Housefull 5.

Taking to his social media account, Akshay wrote,“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own.”

Recalling their professional association, Akshay added,“I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close.”

Akshay further remembered the legendary actor as a performer who was truly one of a kind, and wrote,“Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”

Talking about Akshay Kumar and Nana Patekar's professional association, they first shared screen space in Anees Bazmee's 2007 comedy Welcome.

Akshay played Rajiv, while Patekar essayed the character of Uday Shetty, which went on to attain iconic status.

Nana Patekar's chemistry in the movie with Anil Kapoor, who played Majnu Bhai, became one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Nearly two decades later, the actors reunited for Housefull 5. The 2025 comedy featured Akshay as Julius, while Nana Patekar played Superintendent Dhagdu Hulgund. The film also starred Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nargis Fakhri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and others.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, at the age of 75 after reportedly suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa. He was reportedly found unconscious at home and was taken to Manipal Hospital.

–IANS

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