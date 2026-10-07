Akshay Kumar Recalls 'Welcome' And 'Housefull 5' Journey With Nana Patekar: Hard To Believe You're Gone

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar has expressed grief on the sudden passing of veteran star Nana Patekar, with whom he has worked in iconic comedies such as“Welcome” and“Housefull 5”.

Calling him“one of a kind”, Akshay remembered Nana, who passed away on Thursday aged 75 at his home in Goa, for his distinctive voice, intensity and honesty in every performance.

Taking to X, formerly called Twitter, Akshay shared a glimpse from their 2007 hit“Welcome”, in which Nana Patekar played the iconic character of Don Uday Shetty.

In the caption, Akshay wrote:“Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own.”

He added:“I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close.

Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say.”

On Thursday, an official confirmation from the Manipal hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula - Goa residence and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances across Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Nana Patekar's was last seen in Subedaar. He was seen in a special role as Lance Naik Nana Waghmare. Directed by Suresh Triveni, it also stars Anil Kapoor in the titular role, alongside Radhika Madan, Khushbu Sundar, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.