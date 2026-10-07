Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Passes Away, Riteish Deshmukh 'Shocked'

It's a sad day for Indian cinema as veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence. The actor's death has left his co-stars and friends from the film industry mourning his loss. Riteish Deshmukh, who worked with Patekar in Bluffmaster! and Housefull 5, reacted to the news on X. Calling the news“shocked beyond words”, Riteish remembered Patekar as an actor who could take on every kind of role and had a special place in the hearts of audiences.

Film Industry Mourns Loss

“I am shocked beyond words. Feels like a truck has hit me. Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Nana Patekar ji. An actor par excellence, incomparable to anyone, he carved his place in people's hearts with his own unique style and brand of acting. There wasn't a role or a character he couldn't perform,” he said. Riteish went on to remember Patekar's work across different genres, from serious roles to comedy. He also spoke about the actor's work for people through his charity and called him a“hero off screen”.“He aced it all - a larger-than-life hero, a terrifying villain or be it his poker-faced comedy. He was a hero off screen too, and worked tirelessly through his charity for the good of the people. I had the privilege of sharing screen space with him in Bluffmaster and Housefull 5, but working with him in a Marathi film will forever remain my unfulfilled desire. My heartfelt and deepest condolences to his family, loved ones, and the millions of his well-wishers. Truly, the end of an era. Thank you for your wisdom, your chats with me, the pat on my back, the shared laughter and for enriching me as a person. Rest in glory!!!!” the actor added.

Akshay Kumar who co-starred with Patekar in Welcome and Houseful remembered the performance of the veteran actor as he paid. "Really saddened by the news of Nana ji's passing. He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every performance... he was completely his own. I feel fortunate that we got to work together in Welcome, and then again more recently in Housefull 5. There are so many memories from those sets that I'll always hold close. Nana ji was truly one of a kind. It's hard to believe you're gone. Thank you for all the memories. You will be missed more than words can say," he posted.

Actor Adil Hussain also mourned Patekar's death. Sharing his reaction in a post, Hussain said he was unable to believe the news and remembered the veteran actor for his work and the inspiration he gave to others.“I cannot believe that Nana Patekar jee has passed!.. Woke up by a phone call giving me this News... Speechless. Dearest Nana jee I will remember you with great fondness... Your work has inspired many people including me. God bless your soul... rest in peace.”

Cause of Death Confirmed

Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, the doctor said.

An Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan. In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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