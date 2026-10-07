Nitin Gadkari Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise, Calls It Heartbreaking

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday expressed grief over the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing the news as shocking and heartbreaking and recalling his close and friendly relations with the actor.

Nitin Gadkari's tribute

In a post on X, Gadkari said Patekar had remained in the hearts of audiences for over five decades through his work in Marathi and Hindi cinema.

The news of the demise of veteran actor of the Indian film industry, Nana Patekar, is very shocking and sad. My heartfelt tribute to him. Nana and I had a very close and friendly relationship. With his powerful acting, Nana Patekar ruled the hearts of the audience for more than five decades through Marathi and Hindi films. With his unique dialogue style, he immortalized many characters in films and created his own identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry. The work he did in the rural areas of Maharashtra in the fields of water conservation and storage through the 'Naam Foundation' is remarkable and significant. The helping hand he gave to the families of farmers who committed suicide became a support for many families. Nana was not only a great artist-actor but also a personality sensitive to society. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti. - Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) October 8, 2026

Gadkari recalled Patekar's distinctive dialogue delivery and powerful acting, saying the actor had immortalised several characters through his performances and created a unique identity in the Indian film industry.

“Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar dominated the hearts of discerning audiences for over five decades via Marathi and Hindi cinema. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalised many characters in films and created his unique identity. His departure is a great loss to the Indian film industry,” he said.

The Union Minister also highlighted Patekar's social work through the 'Naam Foundation', particularly in rural Maharashtra in the areas of water conservation and watershed management. He said Patekar's support to the families of farmers who died by suicide had provided assistance to many families.

“The work he did in the rural areas of Maharashtra in the fields of water conservation and watershed management through the 'Naam Foundation' is noteworthy and significant. The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who committed suicide became a support for many families,” he further said.

Gadkari described Patekar as not only an accomplished actor but also a person sensitive towards society and said his departure was a loss to the Indian film industry. He offered condolences to Patekar and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

Karnataka CM condoles demise

Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar also condoled Patekar's demise in a post on X, recalling his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and memorable performances.

Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. With his extraordinary talent, powerful screen presence and unforgettable performances, he gave Indian cinema some truly memorable characters. Beyond the screen, his compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character. My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti. - DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) October 8, 2026

Shivakumar said Patekar's compassion for farmers and commitment to serving society reflected the depth of his character.

“My heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers during this difficult time. Om Shanti,” he said.

Cause of death confirmed

Actor Nana Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR.

A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, according to the doctor.

The doctor confirmed Patekar's death and said efforts to revive him continued for 45 minutes following the cardiac arrest.

(ANI)

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