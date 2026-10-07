Nana Patekar House: Inside PHOTOS Of His Simple Mumbai Home, Pune Farmhouse

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at 75 on October 8, 2026, after being found unconscious at his Goa residence. Known for keeping his personal life private, his homes reflected the same understated lifestyle he followed away from cinema

Unlike the lavish mansions associated with many Bollywood stars, Nana Patekar reportedly lived in a modest 1BHK apartment in Andheri, Mumbai. Housing reported that the approximately 750-square-foot home had a simple, functional character and was where the actor had lived for years.

The apartment was reportedly bought for a relatively modest price, and its interiors were said to match Nana's preference for a straightforward lifestyle rather than flashy celebrity décor. His Mumbai home became an extension of the private, low-key personality that fans often saw away from the camera.

Nana rarely appeared interested in displaying wealth through his surroundings. Even with a hugely successful career spanning Hindi and Marathi cinema, his choice of a compact apartment stood in sharp contrast to the sprawling celebrity residences common in Mumbai.

The property most closely associated with Nana Patekar's love for the countryside is his farmhouse around Khadakwasla and Donje near Pune. Reports have described the property as a large agricultural retreat, with sources differing on its exact acreage.

The farmhouse has reportedly featured around seven rooms, a large hall, wooden furniture, terracotta flooring and exposed beams. Instead of an overly luxurious Bollywood-style interior, the design was earthy and practical, with plants and natural elements forming an important part of the home.

Nana was also deeply involved in farming. Reports have mentioned crops including rice, wheat, chickpeas, pulses and other produce. Older accounts also describe cattle, goats and hens being raised on the property. For Nana, the farmhouse was not simply a weekend luxury retreat - it was closely connected to his identity as a farmer.

The property has also been described locally as 'Nanachi Wadi', with a stone-built farmhouse, farmland, fruit and flowering trees, a large well and spaces for animals.

Perhaps the most striking thing about Nana Patekar's properties was what they did not have. There was little emphasis on extravagant interiors, ostentatious décor or the kind of celebrity excess normally associated with Bollywood.

An earlier account of his Pune home noted that Nana personally chose furnishings and accessories and preferred homes with only the essentials. His farmhouse kitchen was also closely linked to the produce grown on the property.

Recent glimpses from his home during Ganeshotsav have similarly shown wooden furniture, traditional décor and a warm, lived-in atmosphere rather than a highly stylised luxury residence.

In many ways, Nana Patekar's homes told the same story as his public persona: despite decades of success, he appeared far more comfortable with simplicity, farming, family and a quiet life away from the spotlight.