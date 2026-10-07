'I Was 76 Kg, Came Back At 56 Kg': When Nana Patekar Spent 60 Days With Indian Army During Kargil War

Veteran actor Nana Patekar has passed away at the age of 75 after suffering a severe cardiac arrest. The National Award-winning actor was among the most respected and distinctive performers in Hindi and Marathi cinema. During the 1999 Kargil War, the actor secured permission to join Army personnel and spent nearly two months alongside troops in some of the most challenging locations.

In a 2024 interview with The Lallantop, Patekar recalled how he approached then Defence Minister George Fernandes with a request to be allowed to accompany the Army during the conflict.

Fernandes initially told him that a civilian could not simply join the armed forces. But Patekar insisted that he had the training and experience needed to be useful. He told the minister that he had completed a commando course, had experience handling firearms and had represented India at the national level in rifle shooting, where he had also won a bronze medal.

"I am a good shooter. I have competed at the national level in rifle shooting," Patekar said, recalling his conversation about his shooting experience.

#NanaPatekar was not just a hero on the big screen, but a hero for the nation too.

He stood alongside our soldiers during the 1999 Kargil War and showed that his love for the country went far beyond his films.

Losing a man like him is truly heartbreaking.

You will be deeply missed, Nana Patekar sir.

- Amit Kumar Sindhi (@AMIT_GUJJU) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar spent 60 days with Army troops

Patekar recalled that Fernandes eventually asked him when he wanted to leave. When the actor said he was ready, he was reportedly told to leave that very day.

The actor went on to spend around 60 days with Army personnel, travelling to several locations, including Dras, Leh, Kupwara, Baramulla and Sopore. His stint with the troops came as Indian forces were engaged in intense combat during the Kargil conflict.

Asked about the exact nature of his duties, however, Patekar remained tight-lipped.

"Don't ask me now," he said, indicating that he did not want to reveal details about his time with the troops.

Patekar eventually disclosed that he had become part of a QRT, or Quick Reaction Team, an elite military unit tasked with responding swiftly to critical situations.

'I was 76 kg, came back at 56 kg'

The actor also revealed the dramatic physical toll the experience took on him.

"I was 76 kg. When I came back, I was 56 kg," he said, describing how his weight had dropped by around 20 kg during his time with the Army.

Patekar recalled the experience as intensely demanding, saying his physical condition had changed drastically by the time he returned.

Despite the passage of years, the actor said he had seldom spoken publicly about his time with the Army. He explained that he chose to discuss it only because the interviewer specifically asked him about the experience.

For Patekar, the stint was not something to flaunt or turn into a personal achievement. Instead, he appeared to see it as a modest contribution to the country and an opportunity to stand alongside the soldiers he admired.

"I felt happy. I could at least do this little bit for the country," he said.