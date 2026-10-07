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US Executes Man A Week After Woman Survived Botched Execution

US Executes Man A Week After Woman Survived Botched Execution


2026-10-07 11:38:22
(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A 46-year-old US man was executed by lethal injection Wednesday, officials said, the first to be carried out since the botched execution of Christa Pike in Tennessee one week earlier.

The execution of Jamaal Howard in Texas, who was sentenced to death for killing a store clerk during a 2000 robbery, was the 30th to take place in the United States so far this year.

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Khaleej Times

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