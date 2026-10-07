Kyrgyzstan Nears Completion Of Lebedinovka-HPP-5 Road Reconstruction

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The main part of the reconstruction of a 5.1-kilometer section of the Lebedinovka–HPP-5 road in Kyrgyzstan has been completed, with the overall implementation of the project reaching 97%.

This was announced in a statement by the press service of the Ministry of Transport and Communications of Kyrgyzstan.

"The main part of the reconstruction of a 5.1-kilometer section of the Lebedinovka–HPP-5 road has been completed," the statement said.

As part of the works, the installation of the main road pavement layers has been fully completed. The lower asphalt-concrete layer and the upper SMA-22 layer have both been laid to 100%.

Work is currently underway to install road signs and barriers, apply road markings and complete the arrangement of bus stops.

The total length of the Lebedinovka-HPP-5 road is 5.1 kilometers. As part of the reconstruction, the road category was upgraded and the number of lanes was increased from two to four.

In addition, a two-lane auxiliary road with a length of 2 kilometers was built alongside the main road to provide access to the Birimdik-Kut residential area.

Construction works began on February 26, 2025.

Trend estimates indicate that if the remaining works proceed according to the current schedule, the reconstruction of the 5.1-kilometer Lebedinovka–HPP-5 road could reach 100% completion in the near term. With the overall implementation currently at 97 percent, approximately 3 percent of the project remains, mainly involving road signs, markings, barriers and the completion of bus stops.

According to Trend 's calculations, the expansion of the road from two to four lanes could increase its traffic capacity by providing twice as many designated lanes for vehicle movement. Together with the newly built 2-kilometer two-lane access road to the Birimdik-Kut residential area, the project could improve connectivity and help accommodate growing traffic demand along the route.

If the remaining works are completed as planned, the project would bring the reconstructed main road to 100% completion, while the combined length of the upgraded main route and newly constructed auxiliary road would reach 7.1 kilometers.