Dayhanbank Holds 62.4% Of Turkmenistan's POS Payments In January-August

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Dayhanbank SCBT accounted for 62.4% of non-cash bank card payments made through POS terminals in Turkmenistan in January–August 2026.

The figure was calculated by Trend based on data published by the Central Bank of Turkmenistan.

According to Trend 's calculations, Dayhanbank's share declined by 8.6 percentage points compared with the same period in 2025.

Turkmenistan State Commercial Bank (SCBT) ranked second, accounting for 27.9% of total POS card payment volume.

Senagat JSCB and the Central Bank of Turkmenistan accounted for 3% and 2.9%, respectively.

Meanwhile, Halkbank, Rysgal JSCB, Turkmen-Turkish JSCB and Turkmenbashi JSCB jointly accounted for about 4% of the total, according to Trend 's calculations.

For reference, the Central Bank of Turkmenistan launched cashless payments in 2001 with the introduction of the domestic Altyn Asyr card scheme. While the initial infrastructure was developed in the 2000s, broader adoption gained momentum in the mid-2010s as part of government efforts to digitalize the economy.

In August 2020, the government announced the launch of the Halkbank Terminal mobile application, developed by JSCB Halkbank to allow merchants to accept cashless payments directly through NFC-enabled smartphones, replacing traditional POS terminals. The initiative was presented as a step toward expanding cashless payments and introducing contactless payment technologies across the country.

Alongside payment terminals, Turkmen banks have expanded digital banking services, including Internet Banking, Mobile Banking, e-commerce payment platforms and specialized applications such as Senagat Töleg, while continuing to develop the national Altyn Asyr bank card payment system. These services enable customers to pay for utilities, telecommunications, transport, taxes and other public services electronically.