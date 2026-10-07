Delhi-NCR Likely To See Isolated Rain, Thunderstorms Air Quality Remains Moderate

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Delhi, along with Noida, Gurugram, Faridabad, Chandigarh and other parts of Haryana and Punjab, is likely to witness isolated rain and thunderstorms on Thursday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has not issued any warning for heavy rain in the national capital, indicating that weather activity is likely to remain limited to short spells of rain accompanied by lightning rather than prolonged downpours.

The IMD has issued fresh weather warnings, forecasting heavy rain over Tamil Nadu and Kerala, while scattered showers are expected in Delhi, Patna and Lucknow. Odisha will also remain under watch through the week as the southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from central parts of the country.

According to the latest IMD forecast, several parts of north, east and south India are expected to receive rain in some form. Tamil Nadu and Kerala are likely to witness the heaviest spells, while Delhi, Patna and Lucknow are expected to receive lighter and more scattered rainfall during the day.

The weather activity comes as the southwest monsoon continues to retreat from parts of Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Telangana, signalling a gradual shift towards the post-monsoon phase in several regions, even as some areas continue to experience heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality remained in the moderate category on Thursday. Several monitoring stations recorded elevated AQI levels, including Burari (150), Badarpur (109), Punjabi Bagh (183), Pusa (162), IGI Airport (T3) (170), Chandni Chowk (166), R K Puram (227), IIT Delhi (240), Dwarka Sector 8 (269), Mundka (255), Rohini (195), Sonia Vihar (157), Bawana (195) and Narela (212).

The national capital has recorded its most polluted first week of October in three years, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) standing at 171 this year, as air quality deteriorated following the withdrawal of the monsoon.

The average AQI of 171 during the first seven days of October is the highest since 2023, when the figure stood at 176, according to an analysis of official data by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA).

The AQI stood at 166 on October 1, 174 on October 2, 171 on October 3, 187 on October 4, 184 on October 5, 179 on October 6 and 136 on October 7, taking the seven-day average to 171.

Over the last six years, the average AQI for the first seven days of October was 112 in 2021, 141 in 2022, 176 in 2023, 155 in 2024, 117 in 2025 and 171 this year. This makes October 2026 the second-most polluted first week in six years, after 2023.