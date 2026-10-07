President Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan Greet Air Warriors On 94Th Air Force Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) On the 94th Air Force Day, President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday extended greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families, praising the Indian Air Force (IAF) for its exemplary service to the nation and its high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness.

President Droupadi Murmu, in a post on social media platform X, said, "Greetings to all air warriors, veterans and their families on Air Force Day. The Indian Air Force has rendered exemplary service to the nation, upholding high standards of professionalism, discipline and preparedness. Operation Sindoor demonstrated the courage, precision and operational preparedness of our air warriors in safeguarding the nation's security. They have also extended valuable assistance during disasters and humanitarian crises. Their dedication remains a source of inspiration and pride for the nation. May the Indian Air Force continue to uphold its proud legacy of service and excellence."

Vice-President C.P. Radhakrishnan also extended his greetings to IAF personnel and their families.

"On the 94th Air Force Day, my warm greetings to all Air Warriors and their families. The IAF's valour, professionalism and unwavering devotion to duty continue to safeguard our sovereignty and inspire the nation. Its role in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief reflects its steadfast commitment to serving humanity in times of crisis. May the Indian Air Force continue to soar to greater heights and remain steadfast in the service of the Nation," he said.

October 8 marks the 94th Raising Day of the Indian Air Force, an occasion to honour the air warriors who serve the nation and commemorate the remarkable journey of India's air power.

The 94th anniversary will be marked on October 8 with a major Suryakiran aerial display at Jodhpur Air Force Station alongside Tarang Shakti 2026.

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on this day to commemorate the establishment of the IAF in 1932. The day recognises the courage, professionalism and contributions of IAF personnel in protecting India's airspace and supporting national security.

It also provides an opportunity to showcase India's air power, advanced aircraft, operational capabilities and growing indigenous defence technology.

The IAF was established during the British colonial period. Its first operational squadron, No. 1 Squadron, was formed in 1933.

After Independence in 1947, the IAF played an important role in several military operations and conflicts, including the 1947-48 Jammu and Kashmir operations, the 1965 and 1971 wars, the Kargil conflict and subsequent counter-terrorism operations.