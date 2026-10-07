Singapore Minister Introduced To Qatar's Tech Initiatives During TASMU Lab Visit
During the visit, the Minister and his delegation were briefed on innovative solutions and projects developed through the lab, as well as its role in supporting new ideas and emerging technologies.
The delegation also learned about the lab's efforts to foster cooperation between government bodies, the private sector, innovators and entrepreneurs.
Officials said the visit highlighted Qatar's efforts to promote digital innovation and develop technology-based solutions aimed at addressing challenges and expanding the use of emerging technologies across different sectors.Tasmu Tasmu Innovation Lab Qatar MCIT
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