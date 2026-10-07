Qatar Campaign Promotes Ethical Values Among Pupils

MENAFN - Gulf Times) A campaign promoting ethical values and positive behaviour among school students is expanding to schools across Qatar, organisers said. The campaign is being led by Qatar Social Work's Behavioral Health Support Center (Daam), in co-operation with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the "My Values Shape My Identity" project.

It is also being carried out in partnership with the Akhlaquna initiative and the Aman Social Protection and Rehabilitation Center.

The campaign began last week in selected schools and is being extended to schools across Qatar's municipalities. It includes educational lectures, interactive activities and a dedicated game designed to help students learn about values and how to apply them in everyday situations.

Organisers said the interactive approach was intended to make discussions about ethics more relevant to students while encouraging participation, reflection and positive behavioural choices. The campaign focuses on values including responsibility, respect and co-operation, while highlighting the role of schools, families and the wider community in helping young people develop positive behaviour and ethical awareness. The organisers said the programme aims to turn ethical principles into practical behaviours that students can apply in their daily lives.

DAAM Ministry of Education and Higher Education