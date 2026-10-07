Nana Patekar Dies At 75: A Look At His Final Screen Appearances In Subedaar, O Romeo And Sankalp

The demise of Nana Patekar marks the end of a celebrated career in acting, which continued until 2026. The veteran actor's last released film was Subedaar, which premiered on Prime Video in March and had him in a special cameo with Anil Kapoor. Prior to that, Patekar played a significant part in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which debuted in theatres in February, as DCP Ismail Khan. In 2026, he also appeared in the television series Sankalp. Here are some of Nana Patekar's final on-screen roles and the performances that marked the end of his incredible career.

Nana Patekar in Subedaar

The final movie starring Nana Patekar was Subedaar, an action drama starring Anil Kapoor that debuted on Prime Video on March 5, 2026. In the movie, Patekar made an unexpected reunion with his long-time co-star Kapoor from Welcome.

In a pivotal scene, Kapoor's character Arjun Maurya appears in Patekar's Subedaar. His performance was particularly noteworthy since it reunited the two performers on screen following their previous work together in Parinda, Welcome, and Welcome Back.

Nana Patekar in O'Romeo

Patekar was last seen in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, which hit the cinemas on February 13, 2026, before Subedaar. Patekar played the part of DCP Ismail Khan in the crime-action drama, which also featured Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor in the leading roles respective. The film was Patekar's first collaboration with Bhardwaj, and it is based on the universe of Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which was written by Hussain Zaidi. Another intense character in his extensive career was the one he played in the police department.

Bhardwaj had spoken glowingly of working with Patekar, saying he was an actor with whom he had a long friendship before finally working together professionally.

Nana Patekar in Sankalp series

In 2026, Patekar's activity on the screen encompassed more than just films. In the series Sankalp, which is currently available on Prime Video and was directed by Prakash Jha, he portrayed the role of Kanhaiyalal. Ten episodes are included in the first season. Patekar is a member of the major body of actors. The actor's body of work was recently expanded with the inclusion of the series, which allowed him to continue appearing on television for audiences throughout the closing months of his career.

Throughout the course of his career, Patekar was always willing to switch genres, moving from comedies and character-driven stories to hard dramas and criminal pictures. In his most recent projects, he shown his versatility by working on both large and small screens, including the OTT sector.