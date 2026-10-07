California Media Highlights Shift To Cloud Telephony Among UAE Businesses

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) UAE companies are replacing office phone systems with cloud telephony and linking call data to marketing, according to Dubai agency California Media.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- California Media, a Dubai-based digital agency, today shared its observations on how businesses across the United Arab Emirates are modernising the way they communicate with customers, with cloud-based telephony emerging as a central part of that shift.Working with clients across sectors such as real estate, healthcare, hospitality and professional services, the agency reports a growing number of businesses reviewing their phone systems alongside their websites, apps and digital marketing. Many still rely on traditional on-premise PBX systems, which require physical hardware, on-site maintenance and fixed desk phones.According to California Media, several factors are driving UAE companies toward cloud telephony. Hybrid and remote work have made fixed office lines less practical. Businesses operating across multiple branches need a single, connected system. Customers increasingly expect fast responses across calls, messaging and online channels, and missed calls often mean lost enquiries."Phone calls remain one of the most valuable channels for UAE businesses, especially in sectors where customers want to speak to a person before they buy or book," said Vipul Chavda, Founder and CEO of California Media. "The companies modernising fastest are treating telephony as part of their wider digital strategy, not as a separate piece of office equipment."The agency highlights five trends shaping modern business telephony in the UAE:- Cloud PBX systems replacing on-premise hardware, allowing companies to manage users and call flows from an online dashboard- Mobile and desktop calling apps that keep staff reachable on one business number from any location- Call tracking and analytics that connect phone enquiries to marketing campaigns and measure return on investment- Integration between telephony and CRM platforms, giving sales teams full customer context during every call- Growing interest in AI-assisted call handling, including automated call routing, transcription and call summariesCalifornia Media notes that the link between telephony and marketing performance is often overlooked. Businesses may invest heavily in search, social media and paid advertising, but lose a share of the resulting leads when calls go unanswered or are not tracked. Connecting call data with marketing data helps companies understand which campaigns generate real conversations and revenue."Every marketing campaign ultimately leads to a conversation," added Chavda. "When businesses can see which ads, pages and channels drive phone enquiries, they can make better budget decisions and respond to customers faster."For businesses considering a move to cloud telephony, the agency recommends reviewing a few key points: confirming that any provider operates in line with UAE telecommunications regulations, testing call quality on office and mobile connections, checking integration options with existing business tools, and planning how call data will be reported alongside other marketing metrics.California Media expects interest in modern business communication tools to continue growing as UAE companies invest further in digital transformation and customer experience.More information about California Media is available at .About California MediaCalifornia Media LLC is a Dubai-based digital agency providing web design and development, mobile app development, e-commerce solutions, digital marketing and branding services. The agency works with organisations ranging from small and medium-sized enterprises to large companies across multiple industries.

Rajeev Pillai, Senior Tech Consultant

California Media LLC

+971 4 229 0995

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California Media Highlights Shift to Cloud Telephony Among UAE Businesses News Provided By California Media LLC October 07, 2026, 11:57 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Technology, Telecommunications



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