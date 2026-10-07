Avyanco Makes Company Setup In UAE Simpler With AED 10,499 End-To-End Package

Avyanco's end-to-end company setup package in the UAE is priced at AED 10,499.

The package suits e-commerce, trading, sales, consulting and accounting businesses, and owners of offshore companies.

The six steps covered by the package, from trade name to corporate tax registration, with typical timelines.

One price, one team and one point of contact, from the first document to the day the company can start trading.

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Avyanco has launched a company setup package for the UAE priced at AED 10,499. It covers the process from start to finish under a single fee, so a founder no longer has to deal with one agent for the licence, another for the visa and a third for the bank. The package is open to residents and to entrepreneurs applying from abroad.The idea came from a complaint the firm's advisers hear almost every week. A founder is quoted a low headline price, signs up, and then watches the bill grow as each new step appears. By the time the company is ready to trade, the real cost bears little resemblance to the first quote."Most people who come to us have already been burned once," said Jashvantkumar Prajapati, CEO and Founder of Avyanco. "They were told a number, and then the extras started. We wanted to put one figure on the table and stand behind it. If you are planning a business setup in UAE, you should know what you are paying before you begin, not three weeks in."What the AED 10,499 coversThe package takes a founder through each stage in order:Company formation: trade name reservation, the trade licence and the Memorandum of Association (MoA).Office address: a flexi desk, which gives the company its registered address.Residency: establishment card, investor visa, biometrics appointment and Emirates ID.Banking: help with opening the corporate bank account.Tax: corporate tax registration, with ongoing assistance on corporate tax questions.Personal support: a dedicated relationship manager for the whole process, plus a pick-up and drop-off service for appointments.Any cost that sits outside the package is set out in writing before the client pays anythingWho it is built forAvyanco designed the package around the kinds of business it sets up most often. It suits:E-commerce sellers who need a licensed company to open merchant and marketplace accounts.Trading, import-export and distribution firms that want to move goods through the UAE's ports and free zones.B2B and B2C sales companies selling into the Gulf or further afield.Consultants, accountants and other professional service providers who bill clients in several countries.Owners of offshore companies who now want an operating company with a physical base in the Emirates.It is also aimed at a group that has grown quickly over the past two years: people whose business is entirely outside the UAE. Many of them run a profitable operation in India, the UK, Africa or elsewhere in the Gulf and want a UAE company to sit at the centre of it. From that company they can sign contracts, issue invoices and receive payments in a stable, well-banked jurisdiction."For these clients the UAE is a footprint, not a relocation," said Tanya Ashiq, Senior Business Setup Consultant at Avyanco. "Their customers are abroad and may stay abroad. What they need is a properly licensed company here, a bank account that works across borders and someone to keep the paperwork in order. That is really an international company formation question, and the package was priced with them in mind."She added a note of caution. "A UAE company has to be real. Banks and the tax authority both look for genuine activity, so we talk every client through what that means before they apply."How long it takesSpeed is one of the reasons founders choose the Emirates. Based on Avyanco's published timelines, a free zone licence usually takes three to seven working days and a mainland licence five to seven. Residence visas add one to three weeks. The corporate bank account tends to be the slowest part, at two to six weeks, because banks carry out their own checks.Most of the work can be done remotely. A short visit is normally needed only for Emirates ID biometrics.Why the timing mattersDemand for new companies in the UAE has stayed strong. UAE Chamber of Commerce recorded 71,830 new member companies in 2025, and a further 7,579 Indian-owned firms alone joined in the first half of 2026.The tax picture has also become clearer for small businesses. Corporate tax is charged at 9% on taxable income above AED 375,000. Firms with revenue of up to AED 3 million can apply for Small Business Relief for tax periods ending on or before 31 December 2029, provided they meet the conditions. Every registered company still has to file a return each year, whether or not tax is due."Low tax gets people's attention, but it is not what keeps a company healthy," Prajapati said. "Filing on time, keeping clean books and choosing the right licence at the start matter far more. That is why we treat company registration in Dubai as the first step of a longer relationship, not a one-off sale."How to applyFounders can request a written breakdown of the package from Avyanco's advisory team before committing. The firm says it replies to enquiries within one business day.About AvyancoAvyanco is a Dubai-based corporate services consultancy that has supported more than 11,500 businesses since 2020. It helps entrepreneurs form and run companies across the UAE's mainland and free zones and in selected jurisdictions abroad. Its services cover licensing, visas, corporate tax and VAT, accounting, audit and compliance.

Mohammad Faizan

Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC

+971 56 403 1190

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Avyanco Makes Company Setup in UAE Simpler with AED 10,499 End-to-End Package News Provided By Avyanco Business Consultancy LLC October 07, 2026, 13:51 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Media, Advertising & PR



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