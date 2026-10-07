Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV) Spodumene Supply Agreement Signed With LG Energy Solution
Spodumene Supply Agreement signed with LG Energy Solution Brisbane, Oct 8, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - North American lithium producer Elevra Lithium Limited (ASX:ELV ) (NASDAQ:ELVR ) (SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) announced that it has executed a binding Spodumene Concentrate Supply Agreement (the "Agreement") with LG Energy Solution for the supply of spodumene concentrate produced at North American Lithium ("NAL") in Quebec.
The Agreement provides for the aggregate supply of 240,000 dry metric tonnes ("dmt") of spodumene concentrate over a three-year term commencing from the date of the first shipment, which is expected to be delivered in calendar year 2026.
The contracted base quantity of 240,000 dmt, comprises:
- 30,000 dmt in 2026;
- 60,000 dmt in 2027 and 2028; and
- 90,000 dmt in 2029.
In addition to the contracted base quantity, Elevra may supply up to 90,000 dmt of optional volume over the three-year term, subject to agreement between both parties.
The Agreement establishes a market-linked pricing for spodumene concentrate adjusted for lithium content.
This three-year Agreement with LG Energy Solution is aligned with Elevra's commercial strategy to prioritise establishing strategic customer relationships while developing a more diversified and market-aligned sales portfolio for NAL with improved commercial terms.
Elevra's Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Lucas Dow, said: "This agreement with LG Energy Solution represents an important step in implementing the commercial strategy we outlined with our FY26 annual results. It provides Elevra with a committed customer for a meaningful portion of NAL's production while retaining exposure to spodumene concentrate market pricing.
"Securing a leading global battery manufacturer as a customer further strengthens the commercial position of NAL and supports our strategy of building a diversified portfolio of high-quality customers as we increase production and progress the NAL expansion."
About Elevra Lithium Limited
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Elevra Lithium Limited is a North American lithium producer (ASX:ELV) (NASDAQ:ELVR) OTCMKTS:SYAXF) with projects in Quebec, Canada, United States, Ghana and Western Australia. In Quebec, Elevra's assets comprise North American Lithium (100%) and a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in Northern Quebec. In the United States, Elevra has the Carolina Lithium project (100%) and in Ghana the Ewoyaa Lithium project (22.5%) in joint venture with Atlantic Lithium. In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region prospective for gold and lithium.
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