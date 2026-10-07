Lodestar Minerals Ltd (ASX:LSR) Investor Presentation: Completes Ned's Creek Resource Drilling Ahead Of Targeted Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate

MENAFN - ABN Newswire)Perth, Oct 8, 2026 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Lodestar's October 2026 investor presentation outlines completed resource drilling at Ned's Creek, rare earth sampling at Virgin Mountain and copper exploration developments in Chile.Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSR ) (3EJ:FRA ) (LSMLF:OTCMKTS ) has completed resource drilling at its 100% owned Ned's Creek Gold Project in Western Australia, with geological modelling nearing completion and a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate targeted for the second half of October 2026.Ned's Creek Gold ProjectThe completed resource drilling comprises 12,417m across 106 RC holes at Gidgee Flat, Contessa and Central Park. All assays, resamples and QAQC re-assays have been received. Mineralisation remains open along strike and at depth across all three prospects.At Gidgee Flat, drilling has extended mineralisation and improved geological confidence across oxide and fresh rock zones. Reported intersections include:- 6m @ 7.16g/t Au from 140m, including 1m @ 35.34g/t Au from 142m in LNRC125.- 7m @ 4.69g/t Au from 214m, including 2m @ 15.29g/t Au from 219m in LNRC153.At Central Park, resampling confirms gold mineralisation, with further shallow oxide potential to the west. Results include 26m @ 1.57g/t Au from 51m, including 3m @ 5.08g/t Au from 69m in LNRC210.All Gidgee Flat and Central Park intersections reported above are downhole lengths; true widths are not established.Environmental, heritage and technical studies, including metallurgical test work, are underway to support a Mining Lease application planned for Early CY2027. Further exploration is intended to test additional mineralisation beyond the published Exploration Target and extensions along strike and at depth.Virgin Mountain Heavy Rare Earths ProjectAt Virgin Mountain in Mohave County, Arizona, rock-chip sampling has returned up to 14.68% TREO. Across the reported samples, heavy rare earth oxides comprise up to 64% of the contained rare earths. Samples followed a continuous trend for 275 metres within the mapped shear zone.Ground teams have identified HREE-enriched, xenotime-dominant mineralisation. The project's heavy rare earth focus includes dysprosium, terbium and lutetium.The presentation outlines a high-resolution radiometric survey, ground follow-up of identified targets and structural assessment as next steps. Shallow alluvial cover and the manual effort involved in ground-based scintillometer work limit surface mapping of the shear zone.Drilling permitting will be progressed in parallel. Further work may also include a dedicated metallurgical test work programme.Chilean Copper PortfolioAt Los Loros, completed IP+MT and magnetometry surveys have defined five new Cu-Mo-Au targets at the Aguila Prospect ranging 150-800m depth, ahead of maiden Lodestar drilling.At Three Saints, maiden holes L3SRD003 and L3SDD004 display multiple intervals of chalcopyrite, pyrite, molybdenite and magnetite. Combined results provide geological and geochemical vectors to refine targeting beneath extensive cover.Alteration in L3SRD003 transitions from chlorite-sericite at shallow depths to actinolite-magnetite alteration at depth, consistent with an IOCG-style hydrothermal system.Pacifico, the company's latest acquisition, is a Cu-Mo-Au porphyry project in Chile's Paleocene Porphyry Copper Belt. Integration of historical information has identified northern, central and southern targets. Most historical drilling is concentrated at the edges of the porphyry corridor, leaving the central area of the consolidated project untested.*To view the presentation, please visit:Editorial Note:This media release has been independently prepared by ABN Newswire editorial staff based on Lodestar Minerals Limited Investor Presentation. It is intended as an editorial summary of information disclosed in that presentation and should be read in conjunction with Lodestar Minerals' full ASX announcement. All financial, operational and post-reporting-period information in this editorial has been sourced from the Company's presentation.About Lodestar Minerals Ltd





Lodestar Minerals Limited (ASX:LSM) (OTCMKTS:LSMLF) is an active critical metals, gold and base metals explorerwith projects in Australia, Chile and the United States. The Company's portfolio includes the Virgin Mountain HREE Project in the United States; the Pacifico Cu-Mo Porphyry, Los Loros Cu-Mo-Au Porphyry and Three Saints IOCG projects in Chile; and the Ned's Creek Gold and Earaheedy projects in Western Australia.

Lodestar also has exposure to lithium via its 27.5M performance rights in ORE Resources (ASX:OR3) (previously known as Future Battery Minerals, ASX-FBM) who own the Kangaroo Hills and Miriam Projects in Western Australia.

