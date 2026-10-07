Shamal And Duhail Clash As Qatar Stars League Resumes After Break

MENAFN - Gulf Times) Al Shamal and Al Duhail resume their Qatar Stars League campaigns on Thursday with a crucial clash at Al Bayt Stadium, as both sides look to strengthen their position in a tightly packed upper half of the table.

Shamal are third on eight points, while Duhail are fifth with six. Shamal, the runners-up last season will be keen to return to winning ways after being held 1-1 by Al Wakrah in their previous outing, a result that allowed Al Rayyan to move into second place.

Shamal coach David Prats expects a tough test against a Duhail side he considers among the strongest in the league.“We are excited for the return of the league competitions after the recent break, and we are striving to give our best in this new start to the league season,” Prats said at the pre-match press conference.“We will face Al Duhail tomorrow, which is one of the best and strongest teams in the Qatari league, so we must be properly prepared.”

Prats is also hoping to end Shamal's losing record against Duhail from last season, when they were beaten in both meetings.“We lost both matches last season against Al Duhail, and we are looking to make up for that in tomorrow's match, so winning will be our only goal in the game,” he said.

Duhail have also made an inconsistent start, with three draws and one victory from their four matches. They were held 1-1 by Al Shahaniya in their previous outing.

Coach Djamel Belmadi said the lengthy international break had allowed his squad to work on preparations, with QSL Cup matches providing valuable playing time.“Naturally, during the long international break, we worked hard to prepare the players by competing in QSL Cup. We aim to translate the preparations made during the break into positive results in the coming period,” Belmadi said.

“We played tough matches against strong teams like Al Arabi and Al Rayyan. The encounter with Al Shamal will certainly be a challenging one as they are a good team that is making progressive strides.”

Sadd seek fifth straight win

Leaders Al Sadd host Al Arabi at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday, with the defending champions aiming to maintain their perfect start.

Sadd have won all four matches and lead the standings with 12 points after a 6-3 victory over Al Sailiya before the break. Razvan Lucescu's side are chasing a fifth successive win as they seek a fourth consecutive league title.

Al Arabi are fourth on six points after three draws and one victory. They were held 1-1 by Qatar SC in their previous match and will be looking to close the gap on the leaders. Sadd's preparations were affected by the Gulf Cup, with nine of their players involved with Qatar, compared with two from Al Arabi.

Second-placed Al Rayyan, on 10 points, face Qatar SC at Suhaim Bin Hamad Stadium on Friday. Rayyan have won three and drawn one of their four matches and will be aiming for a fourth victory after beating Al Ahli 3-0 last time out. Qatar SC, meanwhile, are 11th with two points from two draws and two defeats.

Gharafa, Wakrah seek revival

Al Gharafa and Al Wakrah meet at Khalifa International Stadium on Thursday, with both sides desperate for a victory after difficult starts. Gharafa, the 2026 Amir Cup champions, have collected four points and sit ninth, while Wakrah are 10th with two points from four matches.

Gharafa coach Pedro Martins said his side are ready for an important encounter and have prepared well during the break. He stressed the need for focus and discipline, urging his players to avoid mistakes, make the most of their chances and maintain their concentration throughout the match.

Wakrah coach Jose Luis Sierra also said his team are ready for the challenge, adding that preparations during the break were aimed not only at the Gharafa match but also at the fixtures ahead.

Sierra said the QSL Cup matches had provided an opportunity to give playing time to players who had featured less regularly in the league and improve their match readiness.

On Saturday, Al Ahli, eighth on four points, host bottom side Al Sailiya at Al Thumama Stadium. Ahli will be looking to bounce back from their 3-0 defeat to Al Rayyan, while Sailiya are still searching for their first point after four straight losses.

Also on Saturday, sixth-placed Lusail face Al Shahaniya at Khalifa International Stadium. Lusail have made an encouraging return to the top flight, collecting five points, while Shahaniya are seventh on four.

Fixtures

Thusday: Al Shamal vs Al Duhail at Al Bayt Stadium | 5:45pm; Al Wakrah vs Al Gharafa at Khalifa International Stadium | 8:00pm

Friday: Qatar SC vs Al Rayyan at Lusail Stadium | 5:45pm; Al Sadd vs Al Arabi at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium | 8:00pm

Saturday: Al Shahaniya vs Lusail at Khalifa International Stadium | 5:45pm; Al Ahli vs Al Sailiya at Al Thumama Stadium | 8:00pm

Al Shamal Al Duhail Qatar Stars League football