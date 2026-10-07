Authorities Remove Unauthorised Camps Ahead Of Winter Camping Season
Accordingly, the Winter Camping Affairs Regulation Committee stressed the importance of adhering to the season dates and refraining from setting up any camps before the announced date.
The Committee also confirmed that inspection campaigns and field monitoring will continue across various areas, and that it will take necessary measures against any violations detected.Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Lekhwiya wild desert
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