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Authorities Remove Unauthorised Camps Ahead Of Winter Camping Season

Authorities Remove Unauthorised Camps Ahead Of Winter Camping Season


2026-10-07 11:20:19
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change's Wildlife Protection Department, in co-operation with the Environmental Security Group of the Internal Security Force (Lekhwiya), has removed several camps set up in wild desert areas before the scheduled start of the 2026–2027 winter camping season.

Accordingly, the Winter Camping Affairs Regulation Committee stressed the importance of adhering to the season dates and refraining from setting up any camps before the announced date.

The Committee also confirmed that inspection campaigns and field monitoring will continue across various areas, and that it will take necessary measures against any violations detected.

Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Lekhwiya wild desert

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Gulf Times

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