Nitin Gadkari Pays Emotional Tribute To Nana Patekar, Calls It A“Huge Loss” To Indian Cinema

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of the most celebrated performers of Hindi and Marathi cinema, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8.

The actor's sudden demise has left the film fraternity and his admirers in a state of deep shock.

Among those mourning Nana Patekar's death was Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, who shared an emotional tribute in Marathi, and also recalled his close and friendly relationship with the veteran actor.

In his post on X (formerly Twitter), Nitin Gadkari wrote,“The news of the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, a stalwart of Indian cinema, is extremely shocking and saddening. My heartfelt tribute to him.”

“Nana and I shared a very close and friendly relationship. Through his powerful acting, Nana Patekar ruled the hearts of audiences for more than five decades through Marathi and Hindi films. With his distinctive style of dialogue delivery, he immortalised several characters in cinema and created an identity of his own. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema,” he added.

He further wrote,“Through the Naam Foundation, his work in the fields of water conservation and water storage in the rural areas of Maharashtra has been remarkable and significant. The helping hand he extended to the families of farmers who died by suicide became a source of support for many families.”

Gadkari further said,“Nana was not only a great artist and actor, but also a sensitive personality who cared deeply about society. May God grant peace to the departed soul. Om Shanti.”

For the uninitiated, apart from being an actor par excellence, Nana Patekar also worked on water conservation and supported families affected by farmers' suicides in Maharashtra. His social work had become an important part of his public life alongside his celebrated acting career.

Filmmaker and producer Ashok Pandit also mourned Patekar's demise, remembering him not just as a towering figure in Indian cinema but also as someone who had become a source of hope for farming families in Maharashtra.

He wrote on his social media account,“Deeply pained to hear about the demise of the veteran actor and philanthropist, @iamnana patekar ji. He was not only a monumental figure in Indian cinema but also a beacon of hope for thousands of farming families in Maharashtra. Sending my prayers and strength to his family during this difficult time. It's a great loss to the world of theatre & cinema. Om Shanti.”

Actor-filmmaker Ananth Mahadevan, who shared a close working and personal relationship with Nana Patekar, also expressed his grief on social media. Sharing a picture with the late actor, Mahadevan wrote,

“This is shocking.. heartbreaking... flood of memories of togetherness and life's philosophies.. shared a wonderful working and personal relationship. Short of words.. the grief is unbearable”

Reportedly, Nana Patekar suffered a cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, in the early hours of Thursday.

He was reportedly found unconscious at home and was rushed to Manipal Hospital where doctor's declared him dead.

–IANS

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