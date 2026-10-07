Revanth Reddy Slams Centre's 'Conspiracy' To Strip Voting Rights

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy slammed the Union government for its conspiracy to strip the people of the country of their right to vote. The Chief Minister took strong exception to the Centre's bid to create two classes of citizens, those with voting rights and those without. The CM came down heavily on the Election Commission for the discrepancies in the SIR.

Demand for CEC's Resignation

CM Reddy strongly condemned the arrest of senior Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, for demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. The Chief Minister slammed the government for arresting of Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, and Mallikarjun Kharge instead of taking action against those who committed wrongdoing. The CM described the arrests as an assault on democracy.

'GK Go Back' Movement

The Chief Minister recalled the 'Simon Go Back' movement during the freedom struggle of India and called for starting a 'GK (Gyanesh Kumar) Go Back' movement, which is already intensified across the country. Stating that the ongoing agitation would not be stopped until CEC Gyanesh Kumar resigns, CM Revanth Reddy recalled that although the Modi government acted obstinately during the farmers' protest, it eventually had to yield to public pressure and withdraw the laws. The Chief Minister asserted that Gyanesh Kumar must resign regardless of how stubborn the stance might be now. If necessary, the situation could escalate to the point where the Prime Minister himself might have to resign.

Alleged Misuse of Central Agencies

CM Revanth Reddy made it clear that no one can snatch away the right to vote granted to the people by the Indian Constitution. Further, the Chief Minister alleged that the central agencies -- ED, CBI, and the Income Tax Department were exploited to target political opponents. Now, the Election Commission itself is being directly exploited for political gain. The CM warned that the Congress party would thwart any attempts to manipulate election results by deleting voters' names.

'Assault on Democracy'

The police's conduct towards Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi clearly revealed the intolerance of Modi and Amit Shah, CM Reddy said, criticising the government for deploying the police against opposition leaders in a bid to cover up their own misdeeds. Stating that the people of the country are closely observing the political turmoil on the SIR, the Chief Minister noted that those who trampled upon the rights of the people never escaped accountability and ultimately, they had to face the verdict in the people's court.

A Collective Fight to Safeguard Constitution

The CM urged the Central Government to accept the opposition's demand and remove Gyanesh Kumar from the CEC Post. CM Reddy said the Congress resolved to continue the fight to safeguard the constitution and emphasised that this movement is not limited to the Congress alone but is a collective effort involving the INDIA alliance and the general public. The Chief Minister warned that the government should listen if the people unite and raise their voices; otherwise, the people themselves will teach a fitting lesson. As per the Congress party's directives, all party workers would move forward united and intensify the fight to protect the Constitution. (ANI)

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