WBD And Pwc Convene Emirati Women Leaders Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Senior Emirati women leaders have gathered in Dubai for a Women Board of Directors and PwC Middle East forum focused on leadership, resilience and expanding women's influence across the UAE's public and private sectors.

The“Reaffirmation” gathering, held on September 28 at PwC Middle East's Emaar Square offices, brought together Huda Buhumaid, Raja Al Mazrouei, Aarefa Al Falahi and Maha Al Hosani with leaders from government, finance, aviation, healthcare and business. The programme combined panel discussions, a fireside conversation and a recognition ceremony.

Organisers said the event was intended to move beyond celebrating women's achievements towards examining the conditions needed for women to remain, progress and lead in senior roles. It followed Emirati Women's Day and centred on the next generation of leadership, including mentorship, professional networks, resilience and institutional pathways to advancement.

<p>Buhumaid is Group Chief Impact Officer at Dubai Holding, while Al Hosani is Head of Government Partnerships at Dubai Airports. WBD identified Al Falahi as a banking and governance leader and board member of the RAK Chamber of Commerce. Al Mazrouei, a prominent finance and business executive, also chairs the Harvard Business School Middle East and North Africa Advisory Board.</p> <p>The main panel,“Architects of Ambition”, examined the role Emirati women are playing in national transformation. Maria Lalousis, Chief People Officer at PwC Middle East, moderated the discussion involving Buhumaid, Al Mazrouei, Al Falahi and Al Hosani.</p> <p>Al Falahi urged women to be ready to step forward when opportunities emerge, while stressing the value of mentors, networks and asking for support. The discussion reflected a broader emphasis at the gathering on translating professional achievement into stronger leadership pipelines rather than treating representation as an end in itself.</p> See also Oil retreats as Saudi Oman shipments ease fears <p>Khaled Bin Braik, UAE Country Senior Partner at PwC Middle East, highlighted the role of male allies in creating environments in which women can develop and lead. Ahead of the event, he said clearer pathways were needed for women to“stay, grow and lead”, linking stronger leadership pipelines to the country's continued development.</p> <p>Samah Mohammed Al Hajeri, Director of Cooperatives and Strategic Reserve at the UAE Ministry of Economy and Tourism, delivered the“Roots & Reach” keynote, which addressed Emirati women as resilient leaders and connected leadership with the strength that leaders build around them.</p> <p>A separate fireside discussion,“The Sovereign Mindset”, featured Shaikha Ahmed Al Araimi, a government communications and international relations adviser at the UAE Capital Market Authority; Dr Laila Alhubaishi, a senior consultant obstetrician, gynaecologist and urogynaecologist; and Mariam Al Falasi of Dubai Holding Real Estate. Their discussion covered purpose, resilience and priorities for the generation of leaders that follows.</p> <p>Participants were also asked to identify issues that should move from discussion to action, areas where Emirati women could have the greatest impact over the next five years, and changes they would expect to see by 2027. The format was designed to draw practical priorities from participants rather than limit the programme to individual career experiences.</p> <p>Delegates included representatives from organisations spanning education, technology, investment and healthcare, among them DIFC Academy, HPE, National Bonds, Microsoft and Mediclinic Middle East. The cross-sector participation reflected the organisers' focus on bringing together women with different professional backgrounds and examining how leadership experience can be shared across industries.</p> See also Markets price Fed hike as oil exceeds $100 <p>Poonam Chawla, founder and Chief Visionary Officer of WBD, said the organisation's objective was not only to celebrate women but to equip them to lead. WBD describes its work as supporting women seeking senior corporate leadership and greater participation in decision-making.</p> <p>The gathering also produced two organisational appointments. Randa Bahsoun, a partner at PwC Middle East, joined the WBD Advisory Board, while Alhubaishi was named WBD Ambassador for Women in Healthcare.</p> <p>The recognition ceremony honoured women for achievements and contributions across sectors. Organisers framed the programme around purpose, resilience, ambition and impact, with discussions drawing leaders whose careers span corporate strategy, financial services, aviation, public administration and healthcare.</p> <h2></h2>