WBD And Pwc Convene Emirati Women Leaders Arabian Post
Arabian Post Staff -DubaiSenior Emirati women leaders have gathered in Dubai for a Women Board of Directors and PwC Middle East forum focused on leadership, resilience and expanding women's influence across the UAE's public and private sectors.
The“Reaffirmation” gathering, held on September 28 at PwC Middle East's Emaar Square offices, brought together Huda Buhumaid, Raja Al Mazrouei, Aarefa Al Falahi and Maha Al Hosani with leaders from government, finance, aviation, healthcare and business. The programme combined panel discussions, a fireside conversation and a recognition ceremony.
Organisers said the event was intended to move beyond celebrating women's achievements towards examining the conditions needed for women to remain, progress and lead in senior roles. It followed Emirati Women's Day and centred on the next generation of leadership, including mentorship, professional networks, resilience and institutional pathways to advancement.
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