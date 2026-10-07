Apple Broadens Smart Home Push With LG Devices Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Apple is preparing a wider move into connected-home hardware through a partnership with LG Electronics that includes a video doorbell, thermostat, smart deadbolt and security cameras, expanding its home ecosystem beyond devices carrying its own brand.

The accessories are being developed to work with Apple's forthcoming smart home hub, alongside an upgraded HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV set-top box. People familiar with the project say the Apple devices are scheduled to be introduced on October 13, while the LG-branded accessories are not expected to reach consumers for at least several months.

The joint range comprises a wired video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart deadbolt lock, temperature sensor, indoor camera, outdoor plug-in camera and floodlight camera. Although Apple has participated in developing the products, LG will manufacture them, provide product support and sell them under its own name.

<p>Regulatory filings provide independent evidence that the hardware is moving towards commercial release. LG has sought approvals for the products from the US Federal Communications Commission and UL Solutions, with filings identifying devices including the LG Video Doorbell Wired, LG Floodlight Cam, LG Outdoor Cam Plug-In, LG Indoor Cam Plug-In, LG Smart Deadbolt Lock, LG Smart Thermostat and LG Temperature Sensor.</p> <p>The filings do not identify Apple as a development partner. LG has also requested confidentiality for photographs and more detailed information on several products until early next year, leaving their final appearance, pricing and precise launch schedule undisclosed. Neither Apple nor LG has publicly announced the collaboration. Apple has not given the accessories release dates.</p> <p>Several devices are designed to support Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Thread and Matter, technologies intended to improve communication and interoperability among connected-home products. The deadbolt additionally incorporates ultra-wideband technology, which can support proximity functions such as unlocking automatically when an authorised user approaches.</p> See also Anthropic halts AI help for risky virus grant <p>The project would give Apple a broader hardware presence around its Home platform without requiring the company to manufacture and support every accessory itself. Apple already allows compatible products from outside manufacturers to be controlled through its Home app, which organises devices into categories including security, climate and lighting.</p> <p>Apple says HomePod, HomePod mini and Apple TV can serve as home hubs, enabling remote access and automations. Its current Home ecosystem also supports Matter, the cross-platform smart-home standard intended to allow accessories from different manufacturers and technology ecosystems to communicate more easily.</p> <p>The LG collaboration therefore represents a different approach from simply certifying independently developed accessories. Apple is understood to have helped shape design and features and overseen engineering work, while leaving production, branding and customer support with LG.</p> <p>That structure could allow Apple to build a more complete connected-home offering around its planned hub while limiting the operational burden of entering multiple hardware categories simultaneously. The expected range covers entry access, temperature control and home surveillance, placing products central to everyday smart-home use within an ecosystem designed around Apple software and devices.</p> <p>The planned hub is expected to act as a central control point for compatible accessories. Apple has not published specifications for that unannounced product, so details remain subject to change.</p> <p>The arrangement also reflects the growing importance of Matter and Thread in reducing fragmentation in smart homes. Apple's developer documentation says Matter enables compatible accessories to work across platforms, while HomeKit continues to provide control and automation through Apple operating systems.</p> See also Meta readies pocket Muse Charm for December launch <p>The initiative also extends an established commercial relationship between the two companies. LG Display supplies display components used across Apple products, while LG televisions support Apple services. The companies previously collaborated on LG UltraFine monitors designed for use with Macs.</p> <p>For LG, the planned products would broaden its connected-home portfolio beyond the televisions and appliances for which it is widely known. The company has also expanded its smart-home software interests, including through its acquisition of a controlling stake in the Homey platform in 2024.</p> <h2></h2>