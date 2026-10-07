Apple Broadens Smart Home Push With LG Devices Arabian Post
The accessories are being developed to work with Apple's forthcoming smart home hub, alongside an upgraded HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV set-top box. People familiar with the project say the Apple devices are scheduled to be introduced on October 13, while the LG-branded accessories are not expected to reach consumers for at least several months.
The joint range comprises a wired video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart deadbolt lock, temperature sensor, indoor camera, outdoor plug-in camera and floodlight camera. Although Apple has participated in developing the products, LG will manufacture them, provide product support and sell them under its own name.
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