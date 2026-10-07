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Apple Broadens Smart Home Push With LG Devices Arabian Post


2026-10-07 11:14:17
(MENAFN- The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Apple is preparing a wider move into connected-home hardware through a partnership with LG Electronics that includes a video doorbell, thermostat, smart deadbolt and security cameras, expanding its home ecosystem beyond devices carrying its own brand.

The accessories are being developed to work with Apple's forthcoming smart home hub, alongside an upgraded HomePod mini and a refreshed Apple TV set-top box. People familiar with the project say the Apple devices are scheduled to be introduced on October 13, while the LG-branded accessories are not expected to reach consumers for at least several months.

The joint range comprises a wired video doorbell, smart thermostat, smart deadbolt lock, temperature sensor, indoor camera, outdoor plug-in camera and floodlight camera. Although Apple has participated in developing the products, LG will manufacture them, provide product support and sell them under its own name.

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The Arabian Post

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