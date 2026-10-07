AI-Targeting Prompts Surface Inside Phishing Emails Arabian Post
Barracuda Research said on Wednesday it had analysed a phishing campaign combining conventional social engineering with hidden prompt injections. The finding illustrates how attackers are adapting email fraud to workplaces where AI assistants increasingly process correspondence, although the researchers did not disclose the campaign's scale.
The analysed message appeared to resemble routine internal correspondence. Barracuda found that the sender and recipient addresses matched the same mailbox, the email carried a trusted spam-confidence score and originated from a public-sector domain, factors that could help it pass reputation-based checks.
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