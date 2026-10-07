Solana Introduces Dvp Standard For Atomic Settlement Arabian Post
Solana DvP, announced on October 6, provides a standard escrow framework and application programming interface intended to replace bespoke smart contracts that institutions have needed for onchain settlements. The program is released under the MIT licence and has undergone an external security audit by Cantina.
The system places the two legs of a trade into separate escrow accounts and allows a designated settlement authority to release both in one transaction. If either leg cannot complete, neither transfer takes effect, reducing principal risk when an asset and its payment move at different times.
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