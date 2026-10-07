Coinbase Folds Deribit Into New Global Exchange Arabian Post
The company said on Wednesday that Coinbase Financial Markets, its US-regulated futures commission merchant, will soon connect eligible US customers with global crypto derivatives liquidity through regulated infrastructure. The move brings together operations that had been split between Coinbase International Exchange and Deribit, with the migration completed on October 1.
Coinbase said the combined platform is intended to concentrate derivatives liquidity while giving customers access to perpetual futures, dated futures, options and spot markets through a more fully integrated trading system. Deribit's next-generation matching engine now underpins the derivatives infrastructure, while selected spot trading can draw on Coinbase Exchange liquidity.
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