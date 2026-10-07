Coinbase Folds Deribit Into New Global Exchange Arabian Post

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) clearfix"> Coinbase has completed the integration of crypto derivatives platform Deribit, creating Coinbase Global Exchange and preparing to introduce options trading, spot margin and unified portfolios over the coming weeks.

The company said on Wednesday that Coinbase Financial Markets, its US-regulated futures commission merchant, will soon connect eligible US customers with global crypto derivatives liquidity through regulated infrastructure. The move brings together operations that had been split between Coinbase International Exchange and Deribit, with the migration completed on October 1.

Coinbase said the combined platform is intended to concentrate derivatives liquidity while giving customers access to perpetual futures, dated futures, options and spot markets through a more fully integrated trading system. Deribit's next-generation matching engine now underpins the derivatives infrastructure, while selected spot trading can draw on Coinbase Exchange liquidity.

<p>Options are the most significant addition. Eligible traders outside the United States are due to receive options access in the coming weeks, while Coinbase says eligible US retail customers are expected to gain access later this year. Its customer documentation says options will begin reaching eligible Coinbase app users in selected jurisdictions from late October.</p> <p>US institutional customers will be able to trade Deribit options and perpetual futures through Coinbase Prime using Coinbase Financial Markets. Onboarding has opened, with options trading expected in the coming weeks. Coinbase says this structure gives qualifying institutions a regulated route to derivatives liquidity that had largely been accessed through offshore entities and separate counterparties.</p> <p>The integration also introduces unified portfolios, allowing institutional clients to manage spot, futures, perpetuals and options alongside services including custody, financing and staking. Coinbase says combining positions and collateral within a broader platform should improve capital efficiency, although access to individual products remains subject to jurisdiction and customer eligibility.</p> See also Solana introduces DvP standard for atomic settlement <p>Spot margin trading is also planned. Eligible customers will be able to borrow against collateral to increase the size of spot positions, with leverage of up to 10 times on selected major assets and up to five times on other supported assets. Coinbase says more than 15 assets can be used as collateral under the planned offering.</p> <p>The company is simultaneously reviving Coinbase Pro, which it plans to relaunch by the end of 2026 as a professional trading platform covering spot, futures, perpetuals, options and equities. The rebuilt service is intended for high-volume traders and will feature faster order routing, revised execution flows and advanced trading tools.</p> <p>Coinbase closed its acquisition of Deribit in August 2025 in a transaction valued at about $2.9 billion. The purchase gave Coinbase control of one of the largest cryptocurrency options venues and substantially expanded its derivatives business outside the United States.</p> <p>Deribit processed more than $1 trillion in trading volume during the year before the acquisition, according to Coinbase. The company said the platform had more than $30 billion of bitcoin options open interest as of September 30, 2026, providing a sizeable liquidity base for the combined exchange.</p> <p>For former Coinbase International Exchange institutional customers, positions and balances were migrated automatically to Deribit on October 1. Coinbase Bermuda Limited acts as broker and custodian for those accounts, routing orders to Deribit for execution. Institutional clients were required to switch to Deribit application programming interfaces because the previous International Exchange trading endpoints stopped supporting trading after the migration.</p> See also Ether exchange balances shrink after 116,000-token outflow <p>Existing Deribit users, meanwhile, gain access to more than 100 additional perpetual contracts, including equity and commodity perpetuals, as well as Coinbase spot markets. Coinbase has also been phasing in spot routing from Deribit to Coinbase Exchange, beginning with selected pairs.</p> <p>The integration follows regulatory changes affecting access from the United States. Coinbase says Commodity Futures Trading Commission guidance issued in May allows Coinbase Financial Markets to connect qualifying US clients with global crypto derivatives markets under the applicable regulatory framework.</p> <p></p> <p>Arabian Post – Crypto News Network</p> <p></p> <h2></h2>