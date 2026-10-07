EY Breach Reaches Goldman Sachs, Man Group Clients Arabian Post
The disclosures broaden the known impact of a cyber incident first reported to US regulators in July. Affected information included names, addresses, tax identifiers, email addresses and financial details connected with investment holdings, according to notices sent to individuals whose information was held by EY while providing tax services.
Goldman Sachs and Man Group said their own systems were not compromised. Goldman Sachs said client assets held at the bank were unaffected and remained safe, while Man Group said the incident was independent of its systems.
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