Heypolo Adds Driving Safety Tools For Teen Motorists Arabian Post
The app now combines a Driving Safety Score with information on speeding, phone use, harsh braking, rapid acceleration and cornering. Trip playback, real-time location sharing and arrival alerts are also available within the same service, allowing families to review individual journeys rather than rely only on a driver's arrival message.
HeyPolo says location can update every five seconds while sharing is active, although update behaviour can change when the application is closed to conserve battery.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment