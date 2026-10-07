UPS Email Lapse Routed F-35 Components To China Arabian Post
The disclosure provides the clearest explanation yet for how a cockpit canopy and weapons-bay door from an Australian F-35 ended up in Hong Kong while being shipped to the United States for inspection, repair or possible disposal. The Pentagon and other US authorities have been examining the diversion since it became known in September.
Freight forwarder DSV had sent instructions warning that the components must not pass through specified jurisdictions because of restrictions under the US International Traffic in Arms Regulations, which control exports and transfers of defence articles and technology. The UPS employee handling the consignment missed the message, the person briefed on the episode said.
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