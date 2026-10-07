Nepal Halts Flood Search With 5,285 Still Missing Arabian Post
The decision, taken this week after about 40 days of searching, has divided families still waiting for news of relatives swept away when floodwaters tore through the Bhotekoshi-Trishuli river system. At least 1,455 people have been confirmed dead and 13,795 rescued, according to authorities.
Officials said active searches for bodies would cease, although remains, belongings and valuables discovered during reconstruction work would still be recovered. Emergency rescue operations would also continue whenever necessary.
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