OTP Bank Becomes First EU Financial Institution To Open A EUR 7 Billion EMTN Programme On The Hong Kong Stock Exchange Arabian Post
BUDAPEST, HUNGARY and HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 30 June 2026 – OTP Bank Plc. (“OTP Bank” or“OTP”), the leading banking group in Central and Eastern Europe (CEE), today marked the establishment of its EUR 7 billion Euro Medium Term Note (EMTN) programme on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the“Hong Kong Stock Exchange” or“HKEX”) with a commemorative gong ceremony at the Connect Hall, Hong Kong Stock Exchange. OTP is the first European Union financial institution to open an EMTN programme on the exchange.
The EUR 7 billion programme was established on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on 28 May 2026, following approval of its base prospectus by Luxembourg's Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on 27 May 2026, allowing the issuer to raise debt in multiple tranches, currencies, structures and maturities over time. For OTP – which holds an AAA issuer rating on the China national scale from Lianhe Ratings, the highest available – it establishes a permanent platform for trading with certain OTP bonds, and later for raising capital from Asian institutional investors.
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