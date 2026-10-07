Emirates Recruits Pilots And Cabin Crew In Brazil

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo - Dubai-based carrier Emirates will hold recruitment roadshows for pilots and cabin crew in São Paulo. According to the airline's careers website, cabin crew recruitment will take place in October, while pilot recruitment is scheduled for Nov. 13 and 14. In both cases, applicants must complete an online form in advance to indicate their intention to apply.

The company does not specify which positions it is hiring for, but pilots have three recruitment pathways for the following roles: First Officer, Accelerated Command, and Direct-Entry Captain. First officers must have at least 2,000 flight hours of experience, including 150 completed in the past 12 months, experience flying Boeing or Airbus aircraft, and an English proficiency level of ELP4 or higher.

The Accelerated Command position is aimed at professionals who fly narrow-body aircraft and want to move to larger planes. Among other requirements, applicants must have at least 5,000 flight hours on Boeing or Airbus aircraft and an ELP5 or higher English proficiency level. For captain positions, applicants must have at least 7,000 hours of experience and have flown Airbus aircraft. The application form is available here.

The cabin crew recruitment process will be conducted by a company that partners with Emirates. More details are available on the partner's website. Requirements include fluency in English, meeting UAE visa requirements, a high school diploma and at least one year of experience in customer service or the hospitality industry.

Those hired will be offered accommodation in Dubai, an annual free ticket to their home country and other benefits.

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Translated by Guilherme Miranda

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