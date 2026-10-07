Kristof Santy Exhibition“BOLERO” Opens In Brussels

MENAFN - USA Art News) A new solo exhibition by artist, titled“BOLERO,” opened inat the Sorry We're Closed gallery in. The show spans all three floors of the gallery and features entirely new work, including paintings, drawings, and, for the first time, three-dimensional pieces on copper plates. The exhibition will remain on view through, at Rue des Minimes 39, 1000 Brussels, Belgium.

Santy, born in 1987, previously worked in a factory before dedicating himself to art. This experience influenced his perspective on repetition and the inherent beauty in ordinary life, themes reflected in his art. He believes that mundane subjects, like a bottle or a food basket, gain significance through layering, careful detail, and saturated color. The exhibition materials emphasize that“Santy approaches painting not as a vehicle for spectacle or commentary, but as a sustained act of attention.”

The artist prefers to show objects as they are, rather than imbuing them with symbolism, such as viewing an apple simply as an apple rather than referencing the one from Genesis. His international breakthrough came in 2021 with an exhibition by dealer Thomas Serruys. His work has since been featured in prominent shows, including“Painting after Painting” at S.M.A.K. in Ghent,“F**klore” at ABBY in Kortrijk,“Trans Europa Express” at Kunsthaus NRW Aachen, and“Animalia” at the Heidi Horten Collection in Vienna, where his pieces were displayed alongside works by Picasso, Warhol, George Condo, and Damien Hirst.

Source: Observer Arts