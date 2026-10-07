European Parliament Installs Gilded Nude Trump Statue

MENAFN - USA Art News) The European Parliament in Strasbourg is currently exhibiting Danish sculptor“The Orange Plague” (2025), a gilded statue satirizing former President Donald Trump. The artwork depicts a naked Trump seated on the shoulders of a slender man, straining under the weight.

Crafted from copper and covered in 23-karat gold leaf, the slumping figure of Trump presses his abdomen into his carrier's head. In one hand, he holds a small scale of justice, and in the other, a golf club shaped like a scepter, with a small globe as the golf ball, symbolizing Trump's global influence and perceived disregard for environmental health.

Galschiøt stated in a project description that the sculpture draws inspiration from Hans Christian Andersen's 1837 tale“The Emperor's New Clothes,” adding that Trump“believes the gold makes him great.” The artist explained,“This sculpture has been made to address 'the elephant in the room' and start a necessary debate of how the United States is destroying the world's only chance to counter the climate catastrophe.” He further noted that“Nations as well as NGOs are afraid to openly raise the subject on how to deal with Trump and his policies, fearing tariffs, fund cuts, deportations, or the like,” referencing repercussions observed during the 30th United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP30).

The sculpture was first unveiled last November in Belém, Brazil, at COP30, and has since traveled between Denmark and Germany. Danish politician and European Parliament member Per Clausen sponsored its temporary display in Strasbourg, which will run only until Thursday, October 8. Following this, it will move to Anatolia, Turkey, for COP31 next month. Miniature 3D-printed versions of“The Orange Plague” are distributed as souvenirs, intended as calls to action. Galschiøt is known for creating provocative sculptures and performance art addressing global issues, including his 1997 work“Pillar of Shame,” which commemorates victims of the 1989 Tiananmen Square massacre.

Source: Hyperallergic