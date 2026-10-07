Las Vegas Shooting Kills Teen, Injures Two At First Friday Festival

MENAFN - USA Art News) A fatal shooting in the Las Vegas Arts District on, resulted in the death ofand left two other individuals injured during the monthly First Friday arts festival. Officers from thereported hearing gunshots aroundat the event, according to an LVMPD report. Jacobs-Rodgers was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A 17-year-old suspect has been arrested and faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon and two counts of attempted murder with a deadly weapon. Alexxis Ryan, who performed with her band, The X-Flowers, shortly before the incident, told Hyperallergic that the shooting was“just a shock for everyone.” She added:“It's important that our community comes together right now.”

Las Vegas Mayor Shelley Berkley issued a statement to Hyperallergic, describing the incident as“unacceptable” and not reflective of the First Friday event's intent.“The city is working with metro police, the First Friday Foundation, and stakeholders to explore what changes can be made,” Berkley stated, adding that various ideas are being considered to determine the best outcome for the arts district.

The First Friday Foundation, which hosts artists and local vendors each month, confirmed the shooting in an Instagram post and announced a pause on all future events until an appropriate response can be determined. The October festival had featured a public mural by local artist Black Sheep One, an artist residency gallery exhibition, and live painting sessions.

LVMPD had circulated a curfew notice on social media prior to the event, reminding parents that minors must be accompanied in the downtown area between 9 pm and 5 am, though First Friday events are open to all ages. Ryan emphasized the need for safety, stating:“It's important for teenagers and young children to have a place to go, but everyone needs to be safe.”

This shooting follows a similar incident less than a month prior, when a 16-year-old bystander was killed during a First Friday event in Manassas, Virginia, prompting calls for gun reform. Las Vegas was also the site of the deadliest mass shooting in US history in 2017, when a gunman killed 60 people and injured over 800 at a concert.

Source: Hyperallergic