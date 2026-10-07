Hong Kong's Para Site To Close Quarry Bay Space, Go Nomadic

MENAFN - USA Art News) Para Site, a contemporary art space in Hong Kong, is preparing to vacate its current location in thedistrict after a decade. To mark its, the nonprofit organization has announced plans for a“nomadic” program that will unfold across the city next year.

Established in 1996, Para Site was founded by Hong Kong-based artists Patrick Lee, Leung Chi-wo, Phoebe Man Ching-ying, Sara Wong Chi-hang, Leung Mee-ping, Tsang Tak-ping, and Lisa Cheung. Its initial home was in Sheung Wan before it moved to Quarry Bay in 2015. The organization's mission has been to foster interdisciplinary discussions on contemporary art through various initiatives, such as the recent“Elsewhere in Me” program, which featured four new performance commissions staged at different locations throughout Hong Kong.

Upcoming exhibitions will present works by Hong Kong's Yim Sui Fong and Sydney's Justin Talplacido Shoulder (Phasmahammer). Specific venues for these future nomadic presentations have not yet been disclosed.

Source: Artforum