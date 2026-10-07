Lady Aiko And GIZ Open Solo Shows At Goldman Global Arts In Miami

MENAFN - USA Art News)has significantly expanded its presence at thecampus in, inaugurating the larger space with solo exhibitions by two prominent street artists,and

The exhibitions, titled“Aiko: In Transit” and“GIZ: No Clearance,” are on view through Monday, November 16, 2026. This expansion marks a new chapter for the gallery, which was founded in 2016 and has been instrumental in programming urban contemporary art for over a decade within the Wynwood Walls context.

“Aiko: In Transit” showcases some of Lady Aiko's largest and most intricate studio paintings from her career, which spans several decades. Her largest canvas in the show measures 90 by 192 inches. Known for her distinctive hand-cut stencil technique and her signature Bunny figure, developed during her time in Banksy's London studio, Aiko's new works are crafted using multiple layers of gold leaf and mixed media. These techniques create compositions with notable visual and tactile depth and luminosity.

Born and raised in Tokyo, Aiko moved to New York in the 1990s, where she apprenticed with Takashi Murakami. She holds the distinction of being the first woman to paint the Houston Bowery Wall and has completed commissions for notable figures such as Michelle Obama and the United Nations. While Aiko has previously created murals for Wynwood Walls and participated in group shows at the gallery,“In Transit” is her inaugural solo exhibition with Goldman Global Arts.

In“No Clearance,” GIZ explores his origins as a subway tagger in New York. GIZ began creating graffiti at the age of 10 and established his reputation through extensive street and subway campaigns in the early 1990s. His practice has since evolved to include painting, sculpture, and mixed media. His latest works predominantly feature hand-carved woodcuts finished with custom-mixed paints. A central element of the exhibition is an immersive, life-size installation that replicates the experience of a New York subway car. Additionally, the exhibition features a retail line available through the Wynwood Walls Shop, offering apparel and collectibles in GIZ's artistic style.

Goldman Global Arts has earned its reputation by curating exhibitions featuring major street art figures, including Shepard Fairey, Hebru Brantley, and VHILS. The new shows by Aiko and GIZ align with the gallery's mission as it moves into its next phase.

We previously reported:

The Museum of Modern Art will present“Eva Hesse: Wild Space, 1957-1970,” a major exhibition featuring over 150 works by the German-American artist.

Source: Artnet News