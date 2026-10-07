Techmediabreaks Mobilicom Limited (NASDAQ: MOB) To Showcase Cybersecure Drone Solutions At AUSA, Present At Thinkequity

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Mobilicom (NASDAQ: MOB), a provider of cybersecure solutions for drones and robotics, announced its participation in the Association of the United States Army“AUSA” 2026 Annual Meeting & Exposition, taking place Oct. 12-14 in Washington, D.C., and the ThinkEquity Conference on Oct. 15 in New York. At AUSA, Mobilicom will showcase its portfolio of hardware, software and cybersecurity solutions, including a new solution designed for secure, high-throughput communications addressing the growing data demands of next-generation autonomous missions.

Mobilicom will also present as part of the Drone Track at the ThinkEquity Conference at 1:30 p.m. Eastern time, highlighting its business and growth opportunities across the global drone, robotics and defense markets. Management will also hold one-on-one meetings with investors at the conference.

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About Mobilicom

Mobilicom is a leading provider of cybersecure robust solutions for the rapidly growing defense and commercial drones and robotics market. Mobilicom's large portfolio of field-proven technologies includes cybersecurity, software, hardware, and professional services that power, connect, guide, and secure drones and robotics. Through deployments across the globe with over 50 customers, including the world's largest drone manufacturers, Mobilicom's end-to-end solutions are used in mission-critical functions.

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